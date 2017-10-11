Consumer confidence in New Zealand ebbed in October, the latest survey from ANZ Bank showed on Thursday – sliding 2.8 percent to a score of 126.3.
That follows the 2.9 percent increase in September to 129.9.
Among the reasons for the decline, the bank said, was a weaker housing market, along with uncertainty accompanying the coming election and ensuing government policy.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Japan Overall Bank Lending Gains 3.0% In September - October 11, 2017
- New Zealand Consumer Confidence Slows In October – ANZ - October 11, 2017
- Japan Producer Prices Gain 0.2% In September - October 11, 2017