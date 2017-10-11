New Zealand Consumer Confidence Slows In October – ANZ

Consumer confidence in New Zealand ebbed in October, the latest survey from ANZ Bank showed on Thursday – sliding 2.8 percent to a score of 126.3.

That follows the 2.9 percent increase in September to 129.9.

Among the reasons for the decline, the bank said, was a weaker housing market, along with uncertainty accompanying the coming election and ensuing government policy.

