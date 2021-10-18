New Zealand Consumer Prices Jump 4.9% On Year In Q3

Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 4.9 percent on year in the third quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 4.1 percent and was up sharply from 3.3 percent in the previous three months.
On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, New Zealand’s consumer prices were up 2.2 percent – again beating forecasts for an increase of 1.4 percent and accelerating from the 1.3 percent gain in the three months prior.
