New Zealand Consumer Sentiment Strengthens In June

New Zealand consumer confidence strengthened in June after falling a month ago, survey data from ANZ-Roy Morgan showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 122.6 in June from 119.3 in May. The score rose to a bit above its historical average.

The current conditions index rose 2 points to 128, and the future conditions index gained 4 points to 119.

Consumers’ perceptions of their current financial situation lifted 5 points to a net 15 percent assessing financially better off than a year ago. A net 29 percent of consumers expect to be better off financially this time next year, which was up 6 points.

However, the proportion of households who think it’s a good time to buy a major household item fell 3 points to 40 percent.

Perceptions regarding the next year’s economic outlook lifted 5 points to 12 percent and the five-year outlook rose 2 points to +16 percent.

Inflation expectations among consumers advanced to 4.0 percent in June from 3.6 percent in May.

