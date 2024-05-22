In a promising turn for New Zealand’s economic outlook, core retail sales exhibited a notable rebound in the first quarter of 2024. The latest data, published on May 22, 2024, reveal that core retail sales rose by 0.4% quarter-over-quarter. This marks a significant recovery from the preceding quarter’s slump, where sales had contracted by -1.7%.The positive shift in the retail sector is seen as a hopeful indication of strengthened consumer confidence and spending, which are pivotal components of economic growth. Economists and market analysts will be closely watching upcoming quarters to determine if this uptick signals a sustained trend or a temporary improvement.The overall retail landscape remains dynamic, and these figures highlight the resilience and adaptability of New Zealand’s retail sector amidst ongoing global economic fluctuations. Traders and investors will likely draw optimism from this data, anticipating better performance in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com