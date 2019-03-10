New Zealand Credit Card Spending Data Due On Monday

New Zealand will on Monday release February figures for credit card spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In January, overall credit card spending was up 2.0 percent on month, while retail credit card spending was up 1.8 percent on month.

Japan will provide February figures for money stock and machine tool orders. In January, the M2 money stock was up 2.4 percent on year and M3 was up 2.1 percent. Machine tool orders plummeted an annual 18.8 percent.

