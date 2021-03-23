New Zealand Credit Card Spending Declines For The Third Month

New Zealand’s credit card spending declined for the third month in a row in February, figures from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand showed on Tuesday.

Overall credit card spending decreased 1.9 percent month-on-month in February, following a 0.3 percent decrease in January.

Domestic billing decreased 1.8 percent monthly to NZ$3.164 billion and overseas billings grew 6.3 percent to NZ$232 million, data showed.

On a yearly basis, credit card spending decreased 12.4 percent in February, following a 10.7 percent fall in the previous month.

