New Zealand’s credit card spending declined for the third month in a row in February, figures from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand showed on Tuesday.
Overall credit card spending decreased 1.9 percent month-on-month in February, following a 0.3 percent decrease in January.
Domestic billing decreased 1.8 percent monthly to NZ$3.164 billion and overseas billings grew 6.3 percent to NZ$232 million, data showed.
On a yearly basis, credit card spending decreased 12.4 percent in February, following a 10.7 percent fall in the previous month.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- New Zealand Credit Card Spending Declines For The Third Month - March 23, 2021
- *Dutch Mar Consumer Confidence -18 Vs. -19 In February - March 23, 2021
- *Singapore Feb Core CPI +0.2% On Year Vs. -0.2% In January - March 23, 2021