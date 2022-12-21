New Zealand’s credit card spending declined for the first time in nine months in November, data from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand revealed on Wednesday.

Total credit card spending dropped a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent monthly in November, after a 1.0 percent growth in October. Spending dropped for the first time since February.

Domestic bills fell 2.9 monthly in November to NZ$4.179 billion and overseas billing increased to NZ$ 509 million, data showed.

On a yearly basis, total billing increased 16.0 percent in November, after a 24.6 percent gain in the prior month. The pace of growth was the slowest in four months.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com