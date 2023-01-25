New Zealand’s credit card spending declined for the second straight month in December, albeit at a softer pace, data from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand revealed on Wednesday.

Total credit card spending fell a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent monthly in December, following a 2.5 percent drop in November.

Domestic bills decreased 4.0 monthly in December to NZ$4.257 billion, and overseas billing fell to NZ$477 million, data showed.

On a yearly basis, total billing rose 12.4 percent in December, after a 16.2 percent gain in the prior month. The pace of growth was the slowest in five months.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com