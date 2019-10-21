New Zealand Credit Card Spending Falls In September

New Zealand’s credit card spending declined in September after rising in the previous month, figures from Reserve Bank of New Zealand showed on Monday.

Credit card spending fell to 0.1 percent month-on-month in September, after a 2.5 percent increase in August. In July, credit card spending declined 1.6 percent.

Domestic billing dropped 0.2 percent monthly to NZ$3.43 billion and overseas billings rose 0.3 percent to NZ$586 million.

On a year-on-year basis, overall credit card spending grew to 4.8 percent in September, but slower than 6.0 percent growth logged in the previous month.

