New Zealand Credit Card Spending Rises In June

New Zealand’s credit card spending growth improved in June, figures from Reserve Bank of New Zealand showed on Friday.
Credit card spending rose to 1.5 percent month-on-month in June, faster than the 0.6 percent increase in May.
Domestic billing rose 1.5 percent monthly to NZ$3.18 billion and overseas billings rose by 2.6 percent to NZ$546 million.
Year-on-year, credit card spending grew to 6.6 percent in June after rising 6.7 percent in May.
Data also showed that credit card balances rose to 1.6 percent on a yearly basis, following a 1.4 percent rise in May.
