New Zealand Credit Card Spending Rises In September

New Zealand’s credit card spending rose in September after falling in the previous month, figures from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand showed on Wednesday.

Overall credit card spending rose 1.0 percent month-on-month in September, after a 5.6 percent decrease in August. In July, credit card spending grew 2.0 percent.

Domestic billing increased 1.2 percent monthly to NZ$3.431 billion and overseas billings fell 5.6 percent to NZ$253 million, data showed.

On a yearly basis, credit card spending decreased 9.9 percent in September, following an 11.8 percent decline in the previous month. This was the seventh consecutive fall.

