New Zealand's credit card spending has shown signs of stabilization after several months of decline, according to data updated on June 24, 2024. The current indicator has halted at 0.0%, compared to -0.8% in the previous period.The year-over-year comparison reveals a turn for the better, indicating that consumer spending via credit cards has ceased to contract for the first time in months. Previous indicators showed consistent declines when comparing each month's spending to the same month a year ago, reflecting a cautious spending environment.This latest development may signal a potential recovery in consumer confidence, although economists recommend a cautious interpretation until ongoing trends can confirm sustained growth. Stakeholders will be closely monitoring the following months for further indications of economic health.