New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$5.9 billion in the third quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That follows the NZ$5.423 billion shortfall in the previous three months.

The current account deficit for the year ended 30 September 2022 widened to NZ$29.7 billion (7.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) from the NZ$16.3 billion deficit for the year ended 30 September 2021 (4.7 percent of GDP).

In the September 2022 quarter:

. The seasonally adjusted goods deficit narrowed to NZ$1.9 billion.

. The seasonally adjusted services deficit narrowed to NZ$1.1 billion.

. The primary income deficit narrowed to NZ$2.9 billion.

. The financial account recorded a net inflow of NZ$5.2 billion.

