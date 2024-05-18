According to the latest report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the net speculative positions for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) have remained unchanged. As of May 17, 2024, the indicator has stopped and reached -11.2K, exactly the same as its previous level.This stability suggests that traders have maintained their bearish outlook on the NZD, with no significant shift in speculative positions. The steady figure may reflect market participants’ cautious approach amid global economic uncertainties and domestic factors within New Zealand.Investors and analysts will be closely watching for any future movements in this indicator, as changes could signal shifts in market sentiment and potential impacts on the NZD’s exchange rate. For now, the consistency in the numbers provides a momentary pause in a landscape where volatility has become the norm.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com