The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows that speculative net positions on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) have decreased to 7.2K. This marks a decline from the previous reported figure of 10.1K, indicating a shift in sentiment towards the NZD among speculators.The CFTC data, last updated on 8th March 2024, provides insights into the market positioning and sentiment of traders towards the NZD. The decrease in speculative net positions suggests a decrease in bullish bets on the currency, potentially reflecting changing market conditions or economic outlook for New Zealand.Traders and investors often monitor CFTC data to gauge market sentiment and positioning, which can impact currency movements. The decline in speculative net positions on the NZD may influence trading decisions and market dynamics in the near term as investors assess the implications of these latest figures.