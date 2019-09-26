Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / New Zealand Dollar Trades Higher After RBNZ Chief Orr's Comments

New Zealand Dollar Trades Higher After RBNZ Chief Orr's Comments

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The New Zealand dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, after Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr said that the bank is unlikely to use unconventional monetary policy measures as the economy is in a better position.

“Our current view is that we are unlikely to need ‘unconventional’ monetary policy tools. But we would be remiss not to be prepared,” Orr said to NZX Issuer Forum in Auckland.

Interest rates will remain low for a number of years, providing a great environment to invest, he said.

“The good news for New Zealand, unlike many other OECD economies, is that our government’s books are in good shape, with room to expand investment, and there is already a strong fiscal impulse underway from public spending and investment,” said Orr.

RBNZ is currently thinking hard about questions on negative interest rates and other strategies, because it makes sense to do so as a precaution – it’s best to put the roof on when the sun is shining, he said.

The kiwi rose to 0.6311 against the greenback and 67.96 against the yen, from its early lows of 0.6267 and 67.50, respectively. The next possible resistance for the kiwi is seen around 0.66 against the greenback and 71.00 against the yen.

The NZ currency advanced to 1.7368 against the euro and 1.0711 against the aussie, off its early low of 1.7466 and a 2-day low of 1.0771, respectively. The kiwi is likely to find resistance around 1.70 against the euro and 1.06 against the aussie.

Looking ahead, Eurozone M3 money supply for August and European Central Bank’s economic bulletin are due in the European session.

At 9:30 am ET, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will deliver opening remarks at the European Systemic Risk Board annual conference in Frankfurt.

Fifteen minutes later, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is set to participate in a panel discussion about the future of financial services at the ESRB annual conference, in Frankfurt.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will deliver remarks at an event hosted by the central bank at 10:00 am ET.

U.S. GDP data for the second quarter, weekly jobless claims for the week ended September 21, wholesale inventories and pending home sales for August are scheduled for release in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.