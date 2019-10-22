Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / New Zealand Dollar Trades Higher On Trade Hopes

New Zealand Dollar Trades Higher On Trade Hopes

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The New Zealand dollar traded higher against its most major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as most Asian shares rose amid renewed optimism that the U.S. and China will sign the first phase of a trade deal by the middle of November following comments from President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

Trump said that trade talks are progressing between Beijing and Washington and there is chance to seal the mini-deal next month.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the government is aiming to finalize a “Phase 1” deal with China at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Chile.

Further underpinning sentiment were comments from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who said that tariffs scheduled for December could be removed if negotiations progress.

The kiwi appreciated to near a 6-week high of 0.6436 against the greenback and held steady thereafter. The next possible resistance for the kiwi is seen around the 0.66 mark.

The NZ currency firmed to near a 3-month high of 69.96 against the yen and held steady thereafter. The kiwi is likely to challenge resistance around the 71.00 mark.

The kiwi spiked up to a 6-day high of 1.0683 against the aussie and moved sideways in subsequent trading. The kiwi is likely to find resistance around the 1.045 level, if it rises again.

The kiwi rose to near a 3-week high of 1.7331 against the euro from yesterday’s closing value of 1.7394. The kiwi is seen finding resistance around the 1.71 level.

Looking ahead, U.K. public sector finance data for September is due in the European session.

Canada retail sales for August and U.S. existing home sales for September will be featured in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.