According to the latest data released on May 13, 2024, Electronic Card Retail Sales in New Zealand experienced a decline of 3.8% in April 2024 compared to the same period last year. This marks a further decrease from the previous month of March 2024 when the indicator was at -2.3%. The Year-over-Year comparison highlights the challenging market conditions faced by retailers in the electronic card sector in New Zealand.The data indicates a continued struggle for the retail industry, suggesting that consumers may be exercising caution in their spending habits. As the country navigates economic uncertainties, businesses in the electronic card retail sector may need to adapt their strategies to meet changing consumer demands and market conditions in order to drive growth and recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com