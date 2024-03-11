In the latest economic update, it has been reported that electronic card retail sales in New Zealand experienced a decline of 1.8% in February 2024. This marks a decrease from the previous month when the indicator had shown a 2% growth. The data was updated on March 11, 2024, revealing a significant shift in consumer spending patterns within the country.The month-over-month comparison indicates a clear downturn in retail sales, raising concerns about the state of the economy and consumer confidence in New Zealand. As electronic card transactions are a key indicator of consumer behavior and economic activity, this drop may have broader implications for the country’s overall economic performance. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data to assess the long-term impact of this decline on New Zealand’s economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com