New Zealand Electronic Card Spending Plummets In April

The total value of overall electronic spending in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 48 percent or NZ$3.5 billion in April, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday – following the 8.6 percent drop in March.

Spending in the retail industries fell 47 percent (NZ$2.6 billion), while spending in the core retail industries – which excludes the automobile-related industries) fell 44 percent (NZ$2.2 billion).

The non-retail (excluding services) category was down NZ$686 million (47 percent), and the services category fell NZ$200 million (84 percent) in April 2020.

