The value of electronic retail card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month – slowing from the 1.0 percent gain in October.

Spending in the core retail activities also rose 0.3 percent on month.

Individually, movements were: consumables, up NZ$16 million (0.6 percent); fuel, up NZ$6.8 million (1.1 percent); apparel, up NZ$2.8 million (0.8 percent); motor vehicles (excluding fuel), down NZ$3.3 million (1.6 percent); and durables, down NZ$18 million (1.1 percent).

On a yearly basis, electronic retail card spending jumped 7.1 percent – slowing from 16.6 percent in the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com