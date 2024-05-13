On Tuesday, New Zealand is expected to share its retail sales data for April, as gathered from electronic cards. This announcement is the highlight of the day’s economic activities for the Asia-Pacific region. Previously in March, these sales reportedly decreased by 0.7% from the previous month, and 3.0% from the same month the previous year.In Japan, the focus will be on the release of the producer prices data for April. For context, the prices had seen an increase of 0.2% monthly and 0.8% annually in March.Lastly, Indonesia is set to disclose its retail sales data for March. To recall, in February, the sales had observed a year-on-year increase of 6.4%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com