New Zealand Electronic Retail Spending Jumps 5.4% In September

The total value of electronic retail card spending was up 5.4 percent on month in September, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday – following the 7.9 percent contraction in August.

On a yearly basis, retail card spending climbed 7.3 percent or NZ$389 million to NZ$5.7 billion after dipping 0.8 percent in the previous month.

For the third quarter of 2020, actual retail card spending using electronic cards was NZ$17 billion in the September 2020 quarter, up NZ$953 million (5.9 percent) compared with the September 2019 quarter.

