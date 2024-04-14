New data released on April 14, 2024, reveals a significant increase in external migration and visitors to New Zealand in February 2024. The indicator, which stood at 21.7% in January 2024, surged to 35% in February 2024. This spike indicates a notable rise in the number of people migrating to New Zealand or visiting the country during that period.The data underscores New Zealand’s appeal as a destination for both migrants and tourists. The increase in external migration and visitors can have far-reaching implications for the country’s economy, including boosting tourism revenue, driving consumer spending, and potentially contributing to economic growth. As New Zealand continues to attract individuals from around the world, monitoring these trends will be crucial in understanding the impact on the nation’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com