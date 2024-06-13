Wellington, New Zealand – The Food Price Index (FPI) in New Zealand showed a significant decline of 0.2% in May 2024, contrasting sharply with the 0.6% increase observed in April 2024. This downturn marks a notable shift in the pricing trends within the nation’s food sector.The data, updated on June 13, 2024, indicates that the previous month-over-month rise in April suggested stronger price growth momentum, climbing from an earlier month. However, May’s figures reveal a cooling off period, pointing towards a month-over-month decrease in food prices.Analysts are closely monitoring these fluctuations as they assess underlying factors that might have contributed to this decline, including possibly seasonal influences or changing demand patterns. The FPI serves as a crucial indicator of inflationary pressures and the purchasing power of consumers, making these latest figures pivotal for economic forecasting and planning.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com