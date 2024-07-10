WELLINGTON, July 10, 2024—New Zealand’s Food Price Index (FPI) posted a significant recovery in June 2024, rising by 1.0% after a dip in the previous month. The latest statistics from June reflect a notable shift from May 2024, where the FPI had reached a negative milestone at -0.2%.The upward movement in June comes as a positive development, accentuating the month-over-month comparison. In May, the index previously indicated a decline, suggesting a decrease in food prices compared to April 2024. This turnabout to a 1.0% increase in June depicts an upward adjustment in food costs, as prices rebounded from the prior slump.The data, updated on July 10, 2024, capture the dynamic changes within New Zealand’s food market landscape and highlight the immediate impact on consumers and producers alike. Economists and market analysts will be keenly observing if this upward trend signifies a longer-term shift or a short-term correction in the food price trajectory in the subsequent months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com