New Zealand Food Price Inflation Slows In April

New Zealand’s food price inflation slowed for the second straight month in April, figures from Statistics New Zealand showed Monday.

The food price index that measures the changes in prices that households pay for food, climbed 1 percent year-on-year in April, following March’s 1.2 percent increase and February’s 1.7 percent rise.

Month-on-month, house prices fell slightly by 0.1 percent after rising for three consecutive months.

