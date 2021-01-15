New Zealand Food Prices Climb 2.9% On Year In December

Food prices in New Zealand were up 2.9 percent on year in December, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday – accelerating from 2.6 percent in November.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased 8.9 percent on year; meat, poultry, and fish prices decreased 0.7 percent; grocery food prices increased 1.8 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 1.7 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 3.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, food prices were up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent unadjusted.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com