New Zealand Food Prices Climb 4.2% On Year In August

Food prices in New Zealand were up 4.2 percent on year in August, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday – in line with expectations and unchanged from the July reading.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased 19 percent on year; meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 0.3 percent; grocery food prices increased 1.6 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 1.1 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 3.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, prices were up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month (0.7 percent unadjusted).

