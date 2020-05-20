New Zealand Food Prices Climb An Unadjusted 1.0% In April

Food prices in New Zealand were up an unadjusted 1.0 percent on month in April, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday, and up 0.8 percent after seasonal adjustments.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices rose 1.2 percent on month (down 1.1 percent after seasonal adjustment); meat, poultry, and fish prices fell 0.6 percent; grocery food prices rose 1.1 percent (up 1.1 percent after seasonal adjustment); and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 2.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, food prices rose 4.4 percent – accelerating from the 3.3 percent increase in the previous month.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased 2.7 percent on year; meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 6.2 percent; grocery food prices increased 4.2 percent; and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 4.7 percent.

