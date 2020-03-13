New Zealand Food Prices Flat In February

Food prices in New Zealand were unchanged on an unadjusted monthly basis in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday. After seasonal adjustment, prices added 0.3 percent.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices fell 0.7 percent (down 1.1 percent after seasonal adjustment) on month; while meat, poultry, and fish prices fell 0.6 percent; grocery food prices rose 0.6 percent (up 0.8 percent after seasonal adjustment); non-alcoholic beverage prices fell 1.6 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.5 percent.

On an annual basis, food prices climbed 3.1 percent on year.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices decreased 0.3 percent on year; while meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 6.1 percent; grocery food prices increased 3.6 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices decreased 0.5 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 3.7 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com