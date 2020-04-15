New Zealand Food Prices Gain 0.7% On Month Unadjusted In March

Food prices were up an unadjusted 0.7 percent on month in March, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday following the flat reading in February.

After seasonal adjustment, food prices rose 0.2 percent on month.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices rose 3.0 percent (up 1.8 percent after seasonal adjustment), while meat, poultry, and fish prices were flat. Grocery food prices rose 0.2 percent (up 0.2 percent after seasonal adjustment), non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 1.5 percent and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, food prices climbed 3.3 percent.

