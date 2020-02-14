New Zealand Food Prices Rise 0.6% On Month In January

Food prices in New Zealand were up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in January, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

Unadjusted, food prices gained 2.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, fruit and vegetable prices rose 3.7 percent (down 0.3 percent after seasonal adjustment); while meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 2.3 percent; grocery food prices rose 2.4 percent (up 1.3 percent after seasonal adjustment); non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 3.9 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, food prices were up 3.56 percent in January.

