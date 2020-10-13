New Zealand Food Prices Rise 3.1% On Year In September

Food prices were up 3.1 percent on year in September, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday – slowing from the 4.1 percent gain in August.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased 11 percent, while meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 1.9 percent, grocery food prices increased 1.0 percent, non-alcoholic beverage prices decreased 0.6 percent and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 3.6 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, food prices sank 0.5 percent.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices fell 2.7 percent, while meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 0.8 percent, grocery food prices fell 0.1 percent, non-alcoholic beverage prices fell 0.5 percent and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.2 percent.

