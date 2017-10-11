New Zealand Food Prices Slip 0.2% In September

Food prices in New Zealand were down an unadjusted 0.2 percent on month in September, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.
That followed the 0.6 percent increase in August.
On a yearly basis, food prices jumped 3.0 percent, accelerating from the 2.3 percent gain in the previous month.
Seasonally adjusted, food prices were up 0.5 percent on month.
