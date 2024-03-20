New Zealand is set to reveal its Q4 gross domestic product data on Thursday, sparking significant activity in the Asia-Pacific economy. The country’s GDP is projected to rise by 0.1 percent both quarterly and annually, a slight recover after falling by 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent (respectively) in the previous quarter.In Australia, unemployment figures for February are anticipated to display a slight decrease in the jobless rate from 4.1 percent to 4.0 percent. The country is believed to have added approximately 40,200 jobs, a significant rise from the 500 jobs added in January. The labor force participation rate is predicted to remain stable at 66.8 percent.Japan’s February data for imports, exports, and trade balance is also forthcoming. Imports are estimated to rise by 2.2 percent annually, reflecting a rebound from the 9.6 percent drop in January. Meanwhile, exports are expected to increase by 5.3 percent annually, although this demonstrates a slowdown from 11.9 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is projected to stand at 810.2 billion yen, a decrease from the 1,758.3 billion yen shortage recorded a month prior.After concluding its monetary policy meeting, Taiwan’s central bank is due to announce its decision regarding interest rates. The expectation is for the bank to maintain the benchmark lending rate at 1.875 percent.Lastly, Hong Kong plans to publish its consumer price data for February. In January, inflation was reportedly down by 0.1 percent monthly, but up by 1.7 percent annually.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com