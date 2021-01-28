New Zealand Has NZ$17 Million Trade Surplus

New Zealand had a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$17 million in December, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday – following the NZ$252 million surplus in November.

Exports fell NZ$149 million or 2.7 percent on year to NZ$5.35 billion, while imports rose NZ$213 million or 4.2 percent on year to NZ$5.33 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, exports were up 0.4 percent on quarter to NZ$15 billion and imports were up 4.7 percent on quarter to NZ$14 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$412 million.

For all of 2020, exports added 0.04 percent on year to NZ$60 billion and imports fell 11 percent on year to NZ$57 billion for a surplus of NZ$2.9 billion.

