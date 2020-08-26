New Zealand Has NZ$282 Million Trade Surplus In July

New Zealand had a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$282 million in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday – down from NZ$426 million in June.

Imports tumbled 18.0 percent on year to NZ$4.6 billion, while exports eased an annual 0.2 percent to NZ$4.9 billion.

For the first month in almost 34 years, no crude oil was imported into New Zealand, the stats bureau noted.

In the year to July, imports fell NZ$4.1 billion or 6.4 percent to NZ$60.3 billion and exports sank NZ$1.3 billion or 2.1 percent to NZ$60.2 billion. The trade deficit was NZ$115 million.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com