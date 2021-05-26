New Zealand Has NZ$388 Million Trade Surplus In April

New Zealand had a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$388 million in April, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday – up from the upwardly revised NZ$39 million surplus in March (originally NZ$38 million).

Imports surged 26.0 percent on year to NZ$4.98 billion last month, but down from NZ$5.66 billion in March.

Exports rose an annual 1.2 percent to NZ$5.37 billion after coming in at NZ$5.69 billion in the previous month.

The monthly trade balance in April 2020 was a surplus of NZ$1.4 billion.

