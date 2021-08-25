New Zealand Has NZ$402 Million Trade Deficit

New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$402 million in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.
That follows the downwardly revised NZ$245 million trade surplus in June (originally NZ$261 million).
Exports jumped NZ$760 million or 15 percent on month to NZ$5.75 billion, down from the upwardly revised NZ$5.96 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$5.95 billion).
Imports spiked NZ$1.6 billion or 35 percent on month to NZ$6.16 billion, up from the upwardly revised NZ$5.71 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$5.69 billion).
