New Zealand Has NZ$672 Million Trade Surplus In March

New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$672 million in March, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday – up from NZ$594 million in February.
Exports were up 3.8 percent on year or NZ$215 million to NZ$5.81 billion, up sharply from NZ$4.92 billion in the previous month.
Imports jumped an annual 7.7 percent or NZ$369 million to NZ$5.14 billion, up from NZ$4.33 billion a month earlier.
For the first quarter of 2020, exports were up 2.9 percent on quarter (NZ$442 million) to NZ$15.7 billion, following a 3.3 percent rise in the three months prior.
Imports fell 3.0 percent (NZ$478 million) to NZ$15.7 billion, following a 0.8 percent fall in the previous three months.
The quarterly trade balance was a deficit of NZ$12 million.
