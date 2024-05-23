New Zealand saw a notable increase in its import activity in April 2024, with the total value of imports rising to $6.32 billion. This marks a 6.93% increase from the previous month, March 2024, when the imports were recorded at $5.91 billion.The data, updated on 23 May 2024, highlights a significant upward trend in New Zealand’s international trade activities. The increase in imports could indicate heightened economic activity, possibly fueled by greater consumer demand or increased industrial production requirements. Stakeholders in both the public and private sectors will be closely monitoring these figures to understand their implications on the broader New Zealand economy.Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story as more data becomes available.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com