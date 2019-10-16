New Zealand Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

New Zealand will release Q3 numbers for consumer prices on Wednesday, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Inflation is predicted to rise 0.6 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year after gaining 0.6 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year in the three months prior.

Australia will see September results for the leading economic index from Westpac; in August, the index dipped 0.28 percent.

