New Zealand Inflation Jumps 0.8% On Quarter In Q1

Overall consumer prices in New Zealand were up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent and was up from 0.5 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, consumer prices jumped 2.5 percent – again coming in above forecasts for 2.1 percent and up from 1.9 percent in the previous three months.

The trimmed-mean measures – which exclude extreme price movements – ranged from 2.6 percent to 2.7 percent for the year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com