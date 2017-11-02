New Zealand Job Ads Rise Further

New Zealand’s job advertisements increased for the third straight month in October, the results of a survey by ANZ bank showed Thursday.

Job ads climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent month-over-month in October, following a 0.4 percent rise in September.

The annual growth in the rolling 3-month average of job ads volume eased to 8.9 percent in October from 9.3 percent in the prior month.

The construction, utilities, manufacturing and transport sectors remained the largest drivers of total job ads growth.

