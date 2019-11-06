New Zealand Jobless Rate Climbs To 4.2% In Q3

The unemployment rate in New Zealand came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent in the third quarter of 2019, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for 4.1 percent and was up from the 11-year low mark of 3.9 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, employment was up 0.9 percent – in line with expectations following the 1.7 percent jump in the previous three months.

The participation rate was 70.4 percent – unchanged but beating forecasts for 70.3 percent.

