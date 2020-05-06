New Zealand Jobless Rate Climbs To 4.2%

The unemployment rate in New Zealand came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent in the first quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That was up from 4.0 percent in the three months prior, although it beat expectations for 4.3 percent.

The employment change was roughly flat on quarter – the same as in the previous three months and again beating expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent.

The participation rate was 70.3 percent, up from 70.1 percent in Q4 and surpassing forecasts for 69.9 percent.

