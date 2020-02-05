New Zealand Jobless Rate Eases To 4.0% In Q4

The unemployment rate in New Zealand fell to a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That was beneath expectations for 4.2 percent and down from 4.1 percent in the three months prior.

The employment change was up 1.0 percent on year, unchanged from the rate in Q3 but shy of forecasts for 1.2 percent. On quarter, the change was flat – also missing expectations for a gain of 0.3 percent, which would have been unchanged.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.1 percent on quarter, below forecasts for 0.5 percent and down from 0.6 percent in the previous three months.

The participation rate came in at 70.1 percent, missing forecasts for 70.4 percent, which again would have been unchanged.

