New Zealand Jobless Rate Sinks To 3.9% In Q2

The unemployment rate in New Zealand came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in the second quarter of 2019, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for 4.3 percent and down from 4.2 percent in the three months prior.

The employment change saw an increase of 0.8 percent on quarter, exceeding estimates for 0.3 percent following the 0.2 percent drop in Q1. On a yearly basis, employment advanced 1.7 percent – again beating expectations for 1.2 percent and up from 1.5 percent in the previous three months.

