New Zealand Jobless Rate Sinks To 4.9% In Q4

The unemployment rate in New Zealand came in at 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That was beneath expectations for 5.6 percent and down from 5.3 percent in the three months prior.

The employment change showed a 0.6 percent increase, exceeding forecasts for a flat reading following the 0.8 percent decline in the previous three months.

The participation rate came in at 70.2 percent – in line with expectations and up from 70.1 percent in the third quarter.

